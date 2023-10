URBANDALE, Iowa — A fire broke out at a home in Urbandale Sunday night.

Fire crews were called to the home on Greenbelt Circle, just off Meredith Drive, a little after 11:30 p.m. Our team on the scene could see damage to the garage and parts of the house as firefighters inspected the structure.

We’ve reached out to the Urbandale Fire Department for more details about what caused the fire and whether any injuries were reported. WHO 13 will update this story as more information becomes available.