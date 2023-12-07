URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale High School has a Boost Program for its students with special needs that teaches social, employment, and independence skills to help students find jobs.

Maggie Haddinger is the teacher heading the program. She said its goal is to find careers for students not just jobs.

“We want them set to be in their career when they’re done so one of the things that we really work on is your last day here looks like your first day in the real world. We really want that to have a seamless transition so we work really closely with vocational rehab. They come in and work with us on different options but we try not to just get students jobs for the sake of having a job,” Haddinger said.

Students in the Boost Program can work at local businesses to develop entry-level skills needed to enter the workforce.

Haddinger said that businesses can gain a lot by employing students with special needs.

“Really important for businesses especially to see the value in these students and know that it is an investment and a lot of our students, if you’re willing to put in that investment, they’re likely to stay there a long time. Anyway so it might be a little bit more upfront but really the amount that you’re going to get out of that long term is significant. They’re great people to work with they have so much to bring to communities,” Haddinger said.

To learn more about the Boost Program visit Urbandale High School’s website.