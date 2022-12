URBANDALE, Iowa — A family home in Urbandale caught on fire early Saturday morning.

At around 7 a.m. the Urbandale Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire. When fire crews arrived, they discovered flames and smoke coming from the attic.

The fire department is investigating the incident, but said they currently believe the fire started due to faulty electrical equipment.

The family managed to escape the fire and no injuries occurred, the department said.