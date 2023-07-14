URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Community School District is looking to unload things it no longer needs. It’s hosting a garage sale Friday at Rolling Green Elementary School.

The sale is open to the public. It begins at 9 a.m. and will end at 3 p.m. There is a pre-sale for educators from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. They don’t have to be Urbandale employees.

Dena Claire, the district’s communications manager, said it’s selling chairs, file cabinets, projects, desks and more. They’re items the district doesn’t need as it transitions. The garage sale is also a chance for teachers to get things for their classroom and everyone else to pick up something they might find useful.

“Everything that you’ll find in the garage sale is absolutely priced to sell. So if you think you might have any interest in some of these items, be it desks or chairs or electronics or maybe some kitchen supplies or storage cabinets, come on over to Rolling Green and I assure you you’ll find a great deal,” Claire said.