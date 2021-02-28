Urbandale Apartment Fire Leaves One Resident Displaced

URBANDALE, Iowa — Firefighters had to work quick to keep flames from spreading inside an Urbandale apartment building on Sunday.

The fire happened at the Bristol Ridge Apartments in the 4500 block of 86th Street. It started around 1 p.m. on a third-floor balcony, according to Mike Cardwell, assistant chief at the Urbandale Fire Department. Firefighters arrived and put out the flames in about 15 minutes and were able to keep it from spreading inside the building.

“We were really lucky today because the wind is pretty high. We were able to catch it before the wind pushed it somewhere else,” Cardwell said.

Cardwell said there were no injuries from the fire, but it did displace one occupant of the apartment.

The Urbandale Fire Department is still investigating what started the fire.