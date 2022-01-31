DES MOINES, Iowa — Since the pandemic began, many have seen their travel plans go down the drain or get rescheduled time after time, but right now many are planning their spring and summer trips without much hesitation.

Local travel expert Shawn Miller said it is no surprise that after all this time, some are done staying put.

“We’re seeing people that have planned to travel someplace every year. They have not been able to do it for two or three years. and they’re just, they’re done. They are ready to travel. They’re going to go along with whatever restriction they need to do. And that’s what I’m seeing now as people are calling now for travel during the spring or the summer,“ said Miller.

According to the U.S. Travel Association around 9 in 10 Americans will have some sort of travel planned over these next few months.

As the coronavirus continues to change, so do the rules regarding testing and vaccinations throughout the world.

Experts say that at-home COVID-19 tests do not qualify for international travel, and when looking for country-specific information, only use sites that are updated frequently like the CDC or travel.state.gov.

With the uncertainty that still lingers around vacationing, travel insurance is strongly recommended.

“We’re really pushing travel insurance. So if you travel insurance does not if you can’t travel because of the risk of COVID it does not cover that but if you actually get COVID then it’s medical at that point and insurance covers. So if you have insurance you’re overseas or somewhere else you have to stay there. Then the insurance kicks in it will help out with a lot of times with lodging, with food and flight back to get to the US after that,” said Miller.