DES MOINES, Iowa — As the holiday shopping season approaches, companies are looking to add workers. UPS is adding more than 400 workers in the Des Moines area. It’s adding around 100,000 seasonal employees nationwide.

In Des Moines, UPS said it’s looking to add deliver drivers, CDL truck drivers, as well as warehouse workers in both the Des Moines hub and at the airport.

The company hosted hiring events both Friday and Saturday at the Des Moines hub on Hull Avenue. It will host more hiring events there on Nov. 9 and Nov. 16. People can apply on-site or online.

Kim Roberts, the UPS Des Moines area spokesperson, said it’s been challenging hiring seasonal employees during a labor shortage, but she expects the company will be able to fill all its open positions because of its aggressive hiring campaign.

“We have had more events. We’ve done the same things we’ve done last year. We are reaching out to different organizations letting them know that we’re hiring and the main thing is just getting the word out. Getting the word out about how wonderful these positions are and how they can lead into different careers,” she said.

Roberts said many UPS seasonal hires eventually become full-time employees.