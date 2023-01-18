DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain and snow are lifting in from the south, which will change to snow later Wednesday night across the state, making for some challenging travel conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Precipitation will initially start out as some light snow before changing over to a rain and snow mix. Later in the evening hours, precipitation should change over to all snow (around 6-7PM in the metro). Snow continues through the overnight, lingering into Thursday morning. By midmorning Thursday, flurries should wrap up from south to north.

Travel impacts will be fairly minimal Wednesday afternoon as temperatures stay above freezing and precipitation remains mixed. As the changeover to snow happens and temperatures fall, roads will become slick. The most difficult period of travel looks to be overnight into Thursday morning.

Snow totals will be greatest in northern and western Iowa. The metro area will likely receive around 2-5″, with totals of 6-8″ to the northwest. There will likely be a fairly sharp cutoff from areas that receive a decent amount of snow to areas that receive fairly little. For instance, northwestern Polk county could receive about 4-5″ of snow, while southeastern Polk county gets around 2″ or less.

As the system exits, winds will increase. Gusts could be near 30mph Thursday afternoon before calming back down by Friday morning.

Our weather pattern then quiets down for the most part, with the exception of a system passing just to our south Saturday, bringing the potential for some light flurries to southern Iowa.