DES MOINES, Iowa — The snow from this latest winter storm isn’t done falling yet, and even when it does, strong winds will keep creating visibility problems and poor road conditions.

The WHO 13 Weather team says a few more inches of snow could still fall throughout the day and even some very light snow showers may linger until 10:00 p.m.

Let’s take a look at the latest snowfall totals, as of 9:00 a.m. Friday.