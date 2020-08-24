UPDATE: Names of Victims, Wrong-Way Driver Released in Fatal Hardin County Crash

HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of the three victims who died in a crash in Hardin County Sunday night as well as the name of the wrong-way driver who survived.

Two adults and a child were killed when a truck driven by 25-year-old Spencer Bultman of Hampton crashed into an SUV on Highway 20 around 7:30 p.m. The Iowa State Patrol says Bultman had been driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 20 when the crash occurred near the 162 mile marker.

Officials had received reports about the wrong-way driver and had had tried to catch up to him prior to the crash.

Killed in the crash was 44-year-old Cristy Gutierres, 38-year-old Mario Zubia, and 11-year-old Jessie Gutierres. Six-year-old Isabel Gutierres was seriously injured. She was flown to Mercy in Des Moines by air ambulance. Her current condition is unknown.

All of the people in the SUV resided in Story City.

“The driver of the Avalanche was an adult male by himself and then the occupants of the Equinox were a family, unfortunately the three of the family were killed in a collision,” said Sgt. John Skaar, of the Iowa State Patrol Cedar Falls office. “You do the best you can to try to get people in the position and hope this doesn’t happen before you catch up to him, he avoided numerous cars up to this point.”

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to Skaar.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol says no charges have been filed yet in the crash as the investigation is ongoing.