DES MOINES, Iowa — A multi-vehicle crash resulted in one death and four people critically injured on Wednesday evening.

The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a crash between a white Chevy Tahoe and a black Chevy Malibu at around 6:37 p.m. at the intersection of East 43rd Court and Hubbell Ave.

Four people have been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. A 49-year-old female has passed away from her injuries. The identities of those involved in the accident have not been released.

According to the police department, the driver of the Tahoe was traveling northeast on Hubbell Ave and the driver of the Malibu was turning onto Hubbell Ave. from East 43rd Court. The vehicles collided within the intersection.

This crash is still under investigation.