URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale veteran has recovered a stolen item he holds close to his heart – his Patriot Guard vest. Last week someone broke into Ron Tischer’s truck and stole his vest, sunglasses and loose change had been stolen overnight. The Patriot Guard rides motorcycles in funeral processions and in rides across the country to honor veterans. Tischer took to social media after the vest was stolen, asking for its return. Urbandale Police announced on Thursday that the vest had been returned but no further details were provided.

