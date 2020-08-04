UPDATE: 17-Year-Old & Unborn Child Die Following Shooting at Ankeny Hotel

Police investigating shooting that happened at WoodSpring Suites in Ankeny on August 3, 2020. (WHO 13)

ANKENY, Iowa — A pregnant 17-year-old has died after being shot late Monday night at an Ankeny hotel.

According to Amy Baker, a spokesperson for the city of Ankeny, the teen and her unborn baby are deceased following the shooting at the WoodSpring Suites in Ankeny at 6703 SE Bellagio Dr.

Police were called to the extended-stay hotel around 11:00 p.m. on a report of a shooting, according to Sgt. Corey Schneden of the Ankeny Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital but has since passed away.

Police have not released any information about the suspect in the shooting but say there is no danger to the public or any of the residents at the extended stay hotel.

Police say more information will be released later Tuesday morning about the shooting.

