Unravel Pediatric Cancer Iowa hosting gala to raise funds for childhood cancer research

DES MOINES, Iowa — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the Iowa chapter of Unravel Pediatric Cancer is hosting a gala to raise awareness.

In 2018, Lucy Sandeen lost her 9-year-old daughter, Elayna, to cancer. Sandeen says her daughter battled cancer for four years. While her daughter was living, she became an advocate for cancer research.

According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, 20% of children diagnosed with cancer will not survive.

Sandeen is the chapter director for Unravel Pediatric Cancer in Iowa. She says the gala will raise money for cancer research.

“There are hundreds of medicines designed for adult cancers, but there are actually four medicines right now that have been designed specifically for children and approved by the FDA for children that are being used,” said Sandeen. “It’s just such an imbalance in our treatment methods and the research itself, and that’s what we’re trying to help with.”

The gala will happen on Friday, Sept. 10 at Bash Events in Des Moines. Ticket sales end on Monday, Sept. 6. You can also donate to childhood cancer to the event at www.2021gogold.givesmart.com