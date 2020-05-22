 

University of Iowa to Resume Face-to-Face Classes This Fall

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa announced Friday it will resume face-to-face classes for the upcoming fall semester.

“The university is committed to the safety and well-being of its students, faculty, and staff and will implement recommended best practices for limiting exposure to COVID-19 in a campus setting,” the university said in a statement on its website.

The University of Iowa is offering online-only classes during the summer.

All events scheduled to be held on campus during the summer will be canceled, postponed, or conducted virtually through July 31.

