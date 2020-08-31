University of Iowa Pausing Athletic Activity Due to Surge in COVID-19

Iowa City, Iowa — The University of Iowa has already canceled all athletic competition this fall, now the school is ending all athletic training until after Labor Day due to the rapidly growing number of COVID-19 cases in Johnson County.

The school announced the move on Monday afternoon. Dr. Andrew Peterson, the school’s head team physician, said in a press release: “Due to the recent increase in cases in the community, we have made the decision to pause voluntary and mandatory workouts until after Labor Day … We remain confident in our overall process, including testing, contact tracing and daily health screening.”

The UI Athletics Department conducted 815 COVID-19 tests in the last week. 93 of those, or 11%, were positive for the coronavirus.

A New York Times analysis of COVID-19 testing data lists Ames and Iowa City as the two biggest ‘hot spots’ for the virus right now. The metropolitan areas surrounding those two college towns have the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the last 14 days.