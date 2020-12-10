University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Prepares to Administer Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine

IOWA CITY, Iowa – This week, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is preparing to receive and it’s first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and administer it.

UI Health care will distribute the vaccine to its front-line workers. The hospital’s CEO said between 1,500 to 2,000 workers will receive it. However, health care professionals acknowledge that there will be several challenges to distribute it.

“The vaccine itself will require a lot of communication to make sure that there isn’t wastage so that everyone that’s anticipated to get a vaccine shows up and gets that vaccine. We’ll have some backup plans in case that aren’t available,” said the CEO of UI Hospitals & Clinics Suresh Gunasekaran.

“But then it’s also a two-dose vaccine so you also have to plan for folks to get their second dose in a timely manner.”

The hospital also warned of some possible reactions to it.

“It is going to be a vaccine, you know, sore arms a little bit of flu-like feeling some fever. The second dose will have more reactogenicity than the first, but these are not unexpected safety events, said the principal investigator for University of Iowa’s Pfizer clinical trial site, Dr. Patricia Winokur.

According to Gunasekaran, the hospital will administer the vaccine within 24 hours of getting it next week.