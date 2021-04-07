University of Iowa Ending ‘Hawkeye Express’ Service to Kinnick Stadium

IOWA CITY, IA – NOVEMBER 23: An Iowa football helmet as seen before a Big Ten Conference football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Iowa Hawkeyes on November 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, Iowa – A popular Hawkeye football game day tradition is ending at the University of Iowa and it means many fans will have to change how they get to Kinnick Stadium.

Wednesday, the university’s Athletics Department announced the end of the Hawkeye Express. Continued social distancing measures as well as increases in the cost of operations for the train were cited as reasons for ending the service.

The passenger train operated on Hawkeye football home game days, providing fans a 10-minute trip from Coralville to Kinnick Stadium. The university says an average of 3,700 fans used the train during the 2019 football season.

“The Hawkeye Express has been a wonderful part of our Hawkeye football gameday experience,” said Matt Henderson, UI senior associate athletics director. “While it was a difficult decision to make, we all agree it is the right decision. This experience would not have occurred without the Sabin family and their Iowa Northern Railway Company.”

The Athletics Department is urging fans to use public parking options around Kinnick for the 2021 football season along with the free parking at Hancher and Finkbine lots.