University of Iowa Athletics Announces One Positive COVID-19 Test

Iowa City, Iowa — One person has tested positive for COVID-19 within the University of Iowa athletics department, but the school isn’t saying if it was an employee or a student-athlete.

237 students and staff have been tested for COVID-19 by the athletics department in the last two weeks as they prepare to welcome students back to campus. The UI Athletics Department says one test came back positive. That individual is not being identified. The school says that individual and others who may have been exposed to that indivdual are being quarantined to monitor for symptoms of the virus.