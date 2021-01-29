UnityPoint’s Rally Against Cancer Helps Families Battling Cancer During Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa — This weekend, UnityPoint will hold its annual Rally Against Cancer.

This event started as a Super Bowl party, 21 years ago. It has since has garnered over 600 attendees regularly and has raised more than $3.8 million for UnityPoint’s John Stoddard Cancer Center. This year’s rally will be virtual and feature live music, a live auction, and a keynote speech from Chicago Cub, Anthony Rizzo.

Senior Director of Development at UnityPoint, Brenna Finnerty, said this year’s fundraiser is more important than ever.

“A lot of things came to a stop this past year, but cancer definitely was not one of them. And so one of the things that truly made a big difference for patients and families were donations and funds that we were able to use to provide support and services,” Finnerty said.

John Stoddard Cancer Center provides a wide range of patient and family support services and preventative outreach.

During the pandemic, the John Stoddard Cancer Center has moved support and survivorship programs online and implemented new initiatives to help patients in isolation, such as their Meals That Matter program. This program provides nutritious, dense, meals to patients and their families at no extra cost.

UnityPoint also has a compassion fund that assists cancer patients with prescription co-pays, travel expenses and other financial support they might need at this time.

“At Stoddard we talk about there’s a difference between treatment, providing treatment and providing care,” Finnerty said. “And we really want to provide both. So it’s important to us that not only are you receiving the best clinical treatment, you’re receiving those support services.”

During the spring and at certain times during the fall, some non-emergency procedures were delayed, such as cancer screenings due to the pandemic.

The Becker’s Hospital Review said that a coalition of 76 organizations penned a letter this week, calling for cancer screenings and treatments to resume.

According to the healthcare company, United Health, nearly one million fewer mammograms, colorectal and cervical cancer screenings were performed in the first eight months of 2020 compared to last year.

However, local healthcare professionals believe Iowa won’t immediately see the results of fewer screenings in the near future.

“The true effects from delayed cancer screenings, we might not see right away. Right now we are still in the middle of it. So I think it will take years for us to fully understand right now we are still in the middle of it. So I think it’s something that will take years for us to fully understand how it has impacted,” Infectious Disease Physician, Dr. Rossana Rosa said.

Registration for the Rally Against Cancer has closed, however, a silent auction is currently live on the UnityPoint Health John Stoddard Cancer Center’s Facebook page.