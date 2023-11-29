DES MOINES, Iowa — Visiting family is always welcomed during the holiday season, but this year many families shared more than a meal and local doctors are feeling the impact of those get-togethers.

Kristy Foote, emergency room director at UnityPoint says there’s always an uptick this time of year as people tend to gather and spread illnesses, which impacts the number of visits, and the wait times at local urgent cares and emergency rooms.

“We do our best to manage it,” Foote said. “We staff up in our waiting room and do extra things like protocols and labs in the waiting room while people are waiting, so when they do get a chance to get a room in the back we can get them through faster.”

Despite all of that prep, there still aren’t enough beds for patients. Foote says it’s important for people to know when to go to the emergency room and when to go to urgent care.

“For an emergency department, our goal is to take care of emergent, serious, and critical patients,” Foote said. “That’s always going to be our top priority. So, if you have something simple that you feel can go to a clinic and a physician clinic can take care of, that would be our suggestion. We will take care of anybody but chest pains, strokes, traumatic injuries and any kind of severe respiratory illness, that is always going to be our first priority, and the patients we are going to see first,” said Foote.

UnityPoint Hospitals shared numbers regarding the respiratory illnesses they are seeing. Within the last week, UnityPoint has had 28 inpatient COVID-19 patients, eight RSV patients – seven of those being at Blank Children’s Hospital, and zero Influenza patients across their hospitals in Des Moines.

Additionally, UnityPoint officials say it’s important to get an updated COVID-19 vaccine and Flu shot to help mitigate these respiratory illnesses.

If you are interested in getting the COVD-19 shot at UnityPoint, click here. For Flu shot sign-ups at UnityPoint, click here.