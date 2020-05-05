UnityPoint Nurse Volunteers Through i-SERV During Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa – A UnityPoint nurse is volunteering during the coronavirus pandemic to help the community through an Iowa Department of Public Health program.

i-SERV is a volunteer program meant for a large-scale disaster or a public health emergency.

Since April 1 of this year, 4,208 volunteers have registered.

UnityPoint nurse Jen Tjepkes said that she has volunteered at least 44 hours in the past week.

“It’s been a real enjoyment to go down there and try to be helpful with community and try to get Iowa opened back up,” Tjepkes said.

Tjepkens said in addition to her full-time nursing job, she also volunteers once a week at UnityPoint’s COVID-19 clinic.

“It makes me feel really good. It’s probably the best thing that I’ve had in my nursing career that actually makes me feel like I’m contributing,” Tjepkes said.

Click here if interested in volunteering through i-SERV.