UnityPoint: Dowling Asked for COVID-19 Vaccines First and Was Ready First

DES MOINES, Iowa — Teachers, staff and faculty at Dowling Catholic High School will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

On Monday, both Dowling Catholic High School and West Central Valley Schools notified families about staff members receiving the vaccine.

UnityPoint Health will distribute the vaccine. “We have been working with many school districts. Dowling was just the one that asked first and was ready first,” said Tricia Newland, UnityPoint’s Regional Vice President Medical Director. “We have dates set for five other public school districts and we’re excited just to get vaccines in arms. We want to help protect our teachers.”

The Diocese of Des Moines released this statement to WHO 13 News regarding Dowling Catholic receiving the vaccine.

“We have been proactively working with local health organizations for several months to create an employee vaccination plan. On Monday, February 1 we received notification that Dowling Catholic would be receiving an allocation of vaccines on Friday, February 5 in accordance with the state’s vaccination distribution plan. DCHS students will be dismissed early so teachers and staff can receive the vaccine. Our distribution plans will also include employees of the Catholic parochial schools in the Des Moines Metro. Our hope is that all our teachers and staff choose to be vaccinated because this is an important step in protecting the health and safety of our community.” Diocese of Des Moines

Des Moines Public Schools will also hold the first of what it hopes will be multiple pop-up clinics to vaccinate teachers and staff against COVID-19. The school district and MercyOne will host a clinic at Central Campus on Saturday.