DES MOINES, Iowa — If you’re looking to give back this holiday season, the United Way of Central Iowa has options for you to help others.

Common volunteer opportunities this time of year include helping at soup kitchens, food drives and clothing drives.

United Way of Central Iowa Volunteer Engagement Officer Joy Talmon said volunteering has a big economic impact.

According to Independent Sector, a national coalition of nonprofits, each volunteer saves organizations an average of $29.95 per hour nationwide.

“That’s huge. We’ve had huge increases in the last couple years. One, labor costs have gone up, but really the need is also there. So we’re looking at everything from individuals who read books, to serve meals, to professionals that may come in and help prepare taxes for people. So it’s really that whole span of our professionals to non-professionals,” Talmon said.

People can find volunteer opportunities in the Des Moines Metro on the United Way of Central Iowa’s website.