Story County, Iowa — A bloom of bright yellow flowers filling a field near Nevada is turning heads … at least it is for WHO 13 photojournalists.

We learned it is a field of canola. The seeds from the plant are processed and turned into vegetable oil. The field’s owner says he has planted corn here for years but is trying something new this year.

Chief Photojournalist Mike Borland takes you on a birds-eye trip through the flowers.