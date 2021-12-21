Uninviting family due to COVID stance is uncomfortable but necessary, Polk County Health says

DES MOINES, Iowa — With two shots and a booster, to grandmother’s house they go. “I feel like it’s a public service. We can do this. We can get vaccinated and we should make sure we are safe and keeping people around us safe,” said Amber Graeber, who was getting her booster shot and second shot for two of her three children at the Polk County Health Department in Des Moines on Tuesday.

Iowans filed in line at the Polk County Health Department on Carpenter Avenue to get their vaccines and boosters ahead of the new year. “We’ve always talked in our family that it is about doing what we can to help others and protect others and it’s one way to stop transmission,” said Brad Jacobson from Urbandale. Jacobson said their family Christmas gathering stance was simple. “We are going to visit grandparents and everybody has been vaccinated and boosted,” Jacobson said.

It may not be as easy for other families to get everyone on board with vaccination status, but Polk County Health Department spokesperson Nola Aigner Davis says it should be when it comes to a worldwide pandemic. “If they have a positive test or they are not willing to get tested or vaccinated, I think it’s OK to wait and celebrate another time,” she said.

While the discussion may be difficult, Aigner Davis says it doesn’t mean you are cutting a family member off from future events. “We know there are people in our family, children under 5, individuals medically fragile and unable to get vaccinated. The most important thing you can do is keep them safe and healthy this holiday season.”

As of Monday, 85.2% of COVID-19 patients in Iowa intensive care units are not fully vaccinated. With Christmas and New Year gatherings upon us, Polk County public health officials say the barrier between numbers decreasing or a knockout blow to local hospitals is getting in line and vaccinated.

“Our hospitals are struggling. They are understaffed, under resourced and they do not have beds. We cannot keep doing this to our hospital system. We cannot keep doing this and think if we are sick we will get optimal care,” Aigner Davis said.

For those in line for a vaccine, the reason for vaccination season should always be about the gift of giving others a fighting chance against COVID-19. Graeber said, “We know we are around people all the time that may or may not be vaccinated or may or may not be sick, so it’s important not to just be thoughtful about yourself but others.”

The Polk County Health Department continues to have take-home tests available, but results take up to 48 hours. Their vaccination site on Carpenter Avenue is typically open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The site will be closed this Friday for the Christmas holiday. To schedule a vaccination or booster appointment visit www.immunizepolk.com