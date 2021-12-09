UNI rugby team reaches Final Four, but still needs your help covering their costs

HOUSTON, TEXAS — The University of Northern Iowa Panthers’ men’s rugby team is two-wins away from a national title. Against the odds, they’ve progressed upset-by-upset to the Final Four. One more win puts them in the national title game on Sunday. The Panthers weren’t supposed to make it this far … and they are still paying for the trip to get there. The team has established a GoFundMe to cover the unexpected extra costs of their extra-long run through the postseason. You can follow this link to make a contribution.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Afternoon News Newsletter