UNI Graduate Gets Surprise Drive-By Parade by Community

CONRAD, Iowa – A college graduate received a surprise drive-by party over the weekend when she was supposed to receive her diploma.

University of Northern Iowa graduate Allison Fisher completed her degree in secondary education focusing on English with a literacy minor.

Fisher said due to COVID-19 the university moved its commencement ceremony online and decided to wait until the fall semester to walk across the stage.

“It made me feel like there were things that I was missing out on, but then you kind of realize that there’s nothing else you can really do. We just kind of have to sit back and you know it’s for the best because we are trying to keep as many people safe as possible,” Fisher said.

Fisher said her parents surprised her with a parade that involved fire trucks, ambulances and community members from around five surrounding towns.

“It was crazy. I had no idea. I was like, I don’t know this many people,” Fisher said.

Fisher said she plans to do her student teaching this upcoming fall before getting a job.