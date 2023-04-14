The Fi & Friends Autism Resource Fair will be held on Saturday, April 15th from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Horizon Events Center at 2100 NW 100th Street in Clive.
You can find more information online at www.FiAndFriends.org
by: Erin Kiernan
