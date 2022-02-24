AMES, IOWA — The Invasion of Ukraine left an employee of Iowa State up all night to monitor reports.

Shalika Khindurangala, a Ukraine native from Kyiv, came to the US on a Future Leaders Exchange program. She got a bachelors and masters degrees at Iowa State, and now works as a Career Coordinator in the Ivy College of Business at Iowa State.

“It’s been an awful night and there’s gonna be another one just like it tonight,” said Khindurangala. “I have been watching the news … I’m watching constant nonstop, I did not sleep I did not turn off the TV.”

She says that her mother, father and brother came over to visit in January and are still here. She has many other friends and families she is concerned over.

“My friends, my grandfather, my mother’s brothers, and my cousin – everyone is there. Most of my friends and their families are misplaced from their homes,” said Khindurangala, “I need Iowans to educate themselves in terms of what is going on, why that is happening. This is world war, honestly.”

She thought having her family here with her during this invasion would bring comfort, but that’s not the case.

“It’s an emotional distress at a whole new level because we are patriots, we speak Ukrainian, we love our country,” said Khindurangala. “Not being there and not able to help is really stressful and it’s an emotional turn for me to understand how I can like deal with myself being here, and secure when my friends are not.”

Khindurangala said some US News reports made it sounded like a tone of defeat for Ukraine. She added sources she knows from back home had much more information about where Ukrainians are able to defend their country.