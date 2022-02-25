NEWTON, Iowa — This has been a very difficult week for Ukraine natives Sveta Miller and her mom, Mariya Dovganyuk. Sveta came to the U.S. with her mother when she was 15. They joined her older sister who married here, and had kids. Seeing Russian troops in their city on social media videos has made this week very trying for them.

“It’s just really really hard to see this happening I never thought this would happen in a country where I lived,” said Miller. “I remember as a little girl I would watch the news and see some guns in the Middle East, and I was always so thankful that my country was at peace, and could never have imagined that they would be tanks going through the city where I lived.”

“I finished university in Russia, and I had lots of Russian friends,” said Mariya Dovganyuk, “We do not believe how those ladies, their husbands, sons, and brothers to go to kill another kid.”

Over the years of visiting back home to Ukraine, Mariya was able to bring back many artifacts of life in Ukraine. She had so much she decided to make a little museum all about Ukraine.