IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa is seeking approval from the Iowa Board of Regents to complete several construction projects that have a combined price tag of over $100 million.

The university said $75 million would be used to build a 5-story parking ramp equipped with a skywalk that would connect it to Kinnick Stadium. The parking ramp would be located on a portion of Lot 43 north of Kinnick Stadium and would replace Hospital Ramp 1.

Also included in the proposed construction projects is the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics request for $37 million to expand the emergency department. The project would create a two-level addition and renovate the existing department.

Other projects the university is seeking budget approval for include a $7.5 million renovation of a floor in Van Allen Hall and a $7.8 million renovation at the Medical Laboratories Building for pediatric research.

The university said construction on these projects, if approved by the Board of Regents at the April 19 meeting, could begin as early as May.