WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – There’s a new kind of support group for substance abuse that helps people who may often suffer alone.

It was started by Heather Rice, a substance use counselor at UCS Healthcare.

“Our family members who are affected by substance use disorders don’t really have any resources and they can feel hopelessness in a lot of the fears surrounding their loved one’s substance use,” said Rice.

Rice started the support group called “Family and Concerned Others” to provide them with knowledge and advice on how to navigate the recovery process. She says whether someone is a patient or not — the support group is available for anyone to join.

“If somebody has a family member who maybe isn’t ready for substance use disorder treatment, they can still come and participate with us and at least maybe have an outlet to just separate themselves from the problem,” Rice said.

The support group meets on Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

You can attend via Zoom or in-in person at 1300 Woodland Avenue in West Des Moines.

Watch the full interview with Heather Rice below:

For more information, contact Heather through email at heatherrice@ucsdsm.org or by phone at (515) 309-2856.