UAW workers continue John Deere strike as temperatures drop

ANKENY, Iowa — John Deere employees on strike are planning ahead as cold weather is set to arrive in Iowa.

As workers continue to walk the picket lines, one worker on strike says they will need gloves, hats and even hand warmers. Since 900 families are on strike, the worker also says that non-perishable food and items for children are required.

“I don’t get much time to get out there on the picket line, but my brothers and sisters are walking the beat for me,” said UAW 450 member Syrus Miller.

While members are making sacrifices to strike, Miller believes it’s worth it.

“They’re not easy jobs. They’re jobs that you can get hurt at very easily, and people have gotten hurt and been scared to say anything because of the repercussions that they face,” said Miller. “It’s not as easy as you would think.”

Union members are going into their fourth week on strike after rejecting two agreements with John Deere, seeking higher compensation and increased retirement benefits.

In the meantime, people can drop donations off at the UAW hall in Ankeny 24/7.