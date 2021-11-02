UAW members vote on proposed new agreement with John Deere

DES MOINES, Iowa – On Tuesday, the United Auto Workers members voted on a new tentative agreement at Adventureland.

Union members voted between 9 and 2 pm at the Palace Theater.

According to UAW, the agreement contains enhanced economic gains and provides the highest quality healthcare benefits. If members vote ‘yes’ on the deal, workers could get a 10% pay raise and an $8,500 bonus. Workers will also receive 5% raises in the third and 5th years of the contract.

However, some union members are unsure about the potential outcome.

“I didn’t really talk to too many people, but I kind of got a vibe that a lot of people are staying strong and holding out for more,” said UAW member 450 Brian Vorhes, a longtime John Deere employee.

“I feel like this offer should have been the first offer. I felt like the first offer was a bit of a low ball.”

The UAW did not release the results of Tuesday’s vote. However, if union members vote no on the proposed deal, it’s unclear whether Deere and UAW will negotiate another agreement.