WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Capitol Police say they arrested a Michigan man outside of the U.S. Capitol building Friday morning in a press release on Twitter. The man was found with body armor, ammunition, high capacity magazines, a BB gun, and a fake badge.

Jerome Felipe, 53, was approached by U.S. Capitol Police officers just before 5 a.m. The officers began talking to Felipe, who had parked his 2017 Dodge Challenger near Peace Circle, on the west side of the Capitol.

Felipe presented the officers with a fake badge that read “Department of the INTERPOL”. He also falsely claimed that he was a criminal investigator with the agency. Felipe is actually a retired police officer out of New York.

The officers conducted a search of Felipe’s vehicle and found the BB gun, two ballistic vests, several high capacity magazines, and other ammunition in the car. No real guns were found.

Investigators are still trying to determine why Felipe was parked near the U.S. Capitol.

Felipe is facing charges for Unlawful Possession of High Capacity Magazines and Unregistered Ammo.