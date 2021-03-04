Tyson Perry Plant Holds Vaccine Drive

PERRY, IOWA — The site of one of the biggest outbreaks of COVID-19 in Iowa last year was the site of a massive vaccination effort on Thursday.

More than half of the more than 1,000 employees of the Tyson meatpacking plant in Perry tested positive for the coronavirus in May 2020 as the pandemic reached its first peak of infections in Iowa. On Thursday more than 600 doses of Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine were delivered to employees at the plant. Governor Reynolds announced earlier this week that food and ag production workers would be included in the next tier of eligible Iowans to be vaccinated.

“We’ve been working to get ready for this moment. We got the call last week that the vaccines were coming and we quickly sprang into action,” says Derek Burleson with Tyson Foods.

Last Spring the company was accused of failing to act quickly enough to protect its workers. Along with the outbreak in Perry, Tyson had similar outbreaks at plants in Columbus Junction and Waterloo as well. The company is currently being sued by workers and their families after management in Waterloo allegedly held a pool to guess how many employees would become infected. Tyson says it is now paying its employees extra if they agree to be vaccinated.