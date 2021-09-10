Two years later: Carson King reflects on College GameDay experience

WHO 13 NEWS – One sign forever changed Carson King’s life. Two years ago, the Iowa State fan took it to College GameDay in Ames with hopes of getting some beer money.

“Yeah, it was just another day,” King recalls.

The accidental fundraiser turned him into an Iowa icon. The homemade sign eventually turned into a check for more than $3 million, which King donated to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. But that was just the beginning.

“I think meeting the people and kind of the experiences I’ve made have been my favorite,” King said.

King got to experience ‘The Wave’ on the field at Kinnick Stadium, had his own day named after him, and even had his face on a Busch Light beer can. Through it all, he stayed humble.

“I am just about as normal as it comes,” King said. “I still work my regular nine to five job. I have the same friends that I grew up with.”

There were lessons along the way for the now 26-year-old.

“I learned that social media is really powerful and stays around,” King said, “and I’ve learned there’s a lot of really great people out there in the world that want to help good causes.”

The events that unfolded prompted King to start his own foundation, that focuses on supporting children and families across iowa.

“I’ve been able to work with multiple different nonprofits and charities all around the state and nationally, doing fundraising efforts,” King said. “I started my own speaking circuit where I speak to schools and businesses about social media presence and small acts of kindness and power positivity and one person making a difference.”

King would like to plan more events in the future and dive deeper into fundraising, but for now he’ll just take it one day at a time.

He plans to be in Ames this weekend for the game, and predicts Iowa State will win 38-24.