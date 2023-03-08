DES MOINES, Iowa — On the International Day of Women, two women from Afghanistan came to the Iowa Statehouse to make a point — don’t forget the oppressed women in Afghanistan.

While other constituent groups made their case to politicians under the Capitol’s golden dome, the women were outside to make their case, on how women have no freedom in Afghanistan.

Sonia Azhman was a magazine journalist in Afghanistan. She wrote about subjects that didn’t please the new Taliban government.

“The Taliban, if they find me they will kill me for that,“ said Azhman. “I just try to find a way to get out of Afghanistan.”

She said she had help from some writers at the New York Times to get out and come to the United States.

“We came here without any family, without any friends, we lost everything,” said Azhman. “In the past 20 years when the American soldiers came, we had everything free, free democracy, and freedom. We could go everywhere we wanted, but now we’ve lost everything. We can’t go back to our country because if we go in our country, they will kill us.”

“I was a media journalist and I was no longer able to live in Afghanistan,” said Sherin Tawhedi. “I remember the day that Taliban got Afghanistan and how horrible it was. It is now for us, and nobody can imagine if he or she don’t have the experience of living in Taliban regime.”

They want people to remember the women of Afghanistan, and not support the Taliban.

“About today it is March 8, International Woman’s Day, and we are here to remind the world about Afghan woman’s rights,” said Tawhedi. “If we talk about the arbitrary killings of the Taliban, it’s about the policy of Taliban, no Afghan woman is allowed to walk in the street alone without their relative, like husband, or brother.”