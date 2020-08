DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A chase involving a motorcycle ended with two Waukee residents dead in Dallas County.

A crash report says 36-year-old Thomas Kennedy tried to elude a Dallas County deputy around 5 p.m. Saturday when he lost control on a curve near 360th Street and crashed in a ditch.

Kennedy and his passenger, 36-year-old Rachel Glissmann, died at the scene.

Authorities say neither were wearing helmets.