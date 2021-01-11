Two Vincent Residents Found Dead From Gunshot Wounds

VINCENT, Iowa — Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead at a home in Vincent, Iowa.

On Jan. 9 at 1:45 p.m., Webster County deputies were dispatched to 107 North 3rd Street in Vincent to conduct a welfare check on the residents of the home who had not shown up for a scheduled event. Inside the home, deputies found 69-year-old Allen D. Will and 67-year-old Karen. E Will, who were both dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that Karen Will died of a gunshot wound and Allen Will died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound between the overnight hours of Jan. 8 or the morning hours of Jan. 9.

Both of their bodies have been transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the community.