Two teens charged with murdering Fairfield High School Spanish teacher

FAIRFIELD, IOWA — Two 16-year-olds are facing murder charges for their alleged roles in the death of a teacher whose body was found in a public park.

66-year-old Nohema Graber, a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School, was reported missing on Wednesday. Her body was found later in the day at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield. Authorities aren’t releasing further details on the manner of her death except to say it has been ruled a homicide.

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, both 16, are charged with First Degree Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder – both felonies – for allegedly killing Graber. The two are being prosecuted as adults. Miller and Goodale were both students at Fairfield High School as well.