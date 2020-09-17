Two Teens Charged with Murder of Des Moines Man Early This Morning

Des Moines, Iowa — Two suspects, ages 14 and 15, are charged with First Degree Murder for the shooting death of 21-year-old Joshua Sebastian Gabriel.

The shooting happened around 12:30 am on Thursday in the 2400 Block of Hickman Road. Police were called to a report of a person down. When they arrived they found bystanders giving aid to Gabriel. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say two teen boys, ages 14 and 15, are in custody and charged with First Degree Murder and First Degree Robbery. The suspects’ names aren’t being released at this time.

Gabriel was the 19th homicide victim of 2020 in Des Moines.