Two teens charged with first degree murder in Emmet County

EMMET COUNTY, IOWA — Two Emmet County teenagers are charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man. Authorities were called to a road in rural Emmet County on Saturday after the body of David McDowell was found lying in the roadway.

On Thursday authorities served two arrest warrants simultaneously on suspects in McDowell’s murder. 19-year-old Connor Uhde of Estherville and 18-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt of Rockwell City are each charged with First Degree Murder. They are each being held without bond.