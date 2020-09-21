Two Teens Charged with Burglarizing Four Ames Churches Last Week

Ames, Iowa — Two men, ages 18 and 19, are now charged with burglarizing four Ames churches last week.

Zakery Hyer, 19, and Austin Cox, 18, were arrested on Saturday. Both men are charged with four counts each of Burglary 3rd Degree. Hyer is facing additional charges of Criminal Mischief and Interference with Official Acts.

Police say the men burglarized Ascension Lutheran Church, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saintes, St. Cecilia Church and Stonebrook Community Church on the evening of September 17th. Items taken from the church were found in the suspects’ homes.