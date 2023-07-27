FORT DODGE, Iowa — Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting and harassment incident Wednesday night.

Officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department responded to a 911 call where the caller stated someone was making threats outside of a residence in the 200 block of South 14th Street.

When officers arrived on scene they were told a gun had been fired, but no injuries occurred. Evidence collected at the scene and statements from witnesses led to search warrants being executed at homes in the 1400 block of 1st Ave. North and the 1400 block of South 26th Street.

As a result of those search warrants a 15-year-old male and a 14-year-old male were arrested and charged for their alleged role in the shooting.

The 15-year-old male was charged with the following:

Attempted Murder

Assault While Participating in a Felony (two counts)

Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (two counts)

Reckless Use of a Firearm

Person Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons

First Degree Harassment (three counts)

Tampering with a Witness (three counts)

The 14-year-old male was charged with the following:

Tampering with a Witness

First Degree Harassment

According to the Fort Dodge Police Department, an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.