Two strangers spread holiday hope to Story City family

STORY CITY, Iowa – A four-year-old in Story City is celebrating Christmas a little earlier this year.

Will Feldman has a rare genetic disease, and two strangers want to make sure he has a happy holiday season.

Yuri Williams and Rodney Smith Jr. are going across the country to hand out gifts and hope to veterans, people who are homeless, and families with children who are ill.

The pair is heading to South Dakota next, but the Feldman family is very thankful they made a stop at their house in Iowa.

To learn more about Will’s journey, click here.