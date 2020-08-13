 

Two Storm Related Deaths Reported in Poweshiek County

Poweshiek County, Iowa — Two Poweshiek County residents have died as a direct result of Monday’s derecho storm, the local sheriff’s department is reporting.

A 41-year-old woman from Malcom was killed by falling debris “at the height of the storm sweeping through the area” according to a news release. She was taken by air to a Des Moines hospital where she died from her injuries. Her name is not being released at this time.

A 42-year-old municipal utility worker from Brooklyn was also killed after the storm passed through. The man was electrocuted by a downed power line “while removing debris and making repairs”, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The man’s name is not being released at this time, either.

