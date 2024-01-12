AMES, Iowa — This has been quite a week for people in the snow plowing business. A storm hit Monday bringing a blanket of white stuff. Since then, crews have been working to clear and haul away snow.

“This is a really challenging event for everyone out there, the DOT, the County, all the cities,” said Justin Clausen, the Operations Manager for the City of Ames Public Works Department. “We’ve got sidewalks that need to be cleared to you know when they want to remember that sort of stuff, but also be careful with the cold temperature.”

For the Ames snow team, its’ a battle.

“It would be nice if it would stop falling from the sky,” said Clausen. “It’s a challenge right now just to keep things open, to keep you know emergency vehicles and people needing to go where they need to go. We’re fighting a battle right now. I would say we’re not winning it at this moment, but you know we’re gonna get there.”

Ames has around 15-18 pieces of equipment out on the road plowing at anytime. The plowing goes on round the clock, some crews working 16 hour shifts, others have 12 hour shifts. There are also ten contractors who come in to help clear the city. The main focus is on the main roads, then residential streets.

“So the contractors can come in as snow starts ending up, we can really get a really good push to clear the city,” said Clausen. “You know, in a perfect world, we have this cleared by tomorrow morning before the winds really start stepping up.”

A big challenge crews have is to find a place to store some of the snow. They’ve already hauled some of the piles of snow in downtown from earlier this week.

Today, more mountains of snow around downtown.

“You know we have it right now we have places that are drifting in as soon as you can plow them out,” said Clausen. “The biggest challenge it’s falling from the sky and it’s also moving laterally across the road as quick as we can get it out-of-the-way.”