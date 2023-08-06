DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were shot early Sunday morning in the East Village neighborhood in Des Moines in what police have determined as connected cases.

The first happened around 4:15 a.m. at the QuikTrip on East Grand Avenue. Police say an adult male ran into the QuikTrip and asked for help. He had multiple gunshot wounds. Medics arrived at the gas station around 4:30 a.m. and transferred the man to the hospital. The man is in serious condition.

The second incident happened just eight minutes after the first, at a residence in the 2800 block of Garfield Avenue. The female victim also suffered from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital to be treated. The female is in critical condition.

Detectives are continuing to investigate both incidents. No arrests have been made but police say there are no threats to the general public at this time.